Small boat operators urged to heed weather warnings

On Tuesday, 12th March 2024, a tragic incident resulted in the disappearance of nine individuals, including seven passengers along with the skipper and crew onboard a boat that capsized in the rough seas. The missing persons are believed to be drifting somewhere along the coastlines or islands of Morobe, Manus, West New Britain, East Sepik and Sandaun provinces.

The Madang Trans-National Crimes and National Criminal Intelligence Unit (TCU-NCIU) received reports after family relatives disseminated information via text messages and social media, raising alarm and informing concerned authorities of possible search and rescue efforts.

TCU-NCIU Madang has been coordinating with various agencies, including National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, PNG NMSA, PNG NFA, Customs PNG, PNG DF Navy, National Broadcasting Corporation, and social media platforms to find information on the whereabouts of the 9 individuals.

In a recent statement, Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent, Robert Baim emphasized the critical nature of the weather situation, highlighting that signals have been dispatched to all coastal provinces, including Madang, urging heightened vigilance and adherence to safety protocols.

“We are sending out the warning loud and clear to all small boat operators and passengers. The current weather pattern is unpredictable and signals have been sent out to all coastal provinces and Madang is no exception,” said the PPC.

PPC Baim underscored the importance of heeding the warnings issued by the National Weather Office from Port Moresby, urging individuals to prioritize safety over convenience.

“Police will penetrate through these rough weather seasons to rescue you, but prevention is better than cure. Let’s hear, listen and follow instructions for the good of ourselves and our community,” Mr. Baim said.

This warning serves as a preemptive measure to safeguard the lives and well-being of all individuals travelling by small boats amidst the uncertain weather conditions prevalent in the region.