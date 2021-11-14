 

Slip Rule Application dismissed

17:00, November 14, 2021
The Supreme Court has found nothing new in a Slip Rule Application filed by Telikom PNG Limited, challenging the National Court ruling that went in favour of the 350 employees and the PNG Communication Workers Union.

The respondent failed to establish or show that there was a glaring error or mistake to warrant a revisit by the Supreme Court.

The Workers Union welcomed the decision and is in the process of having a roundtable negotiation with the telco company.

President of the PNG Communication Workers Union, Nug Mamtirin said that the defendants must immediately meet with their lawyers to resolve the matter; "we are now going back to bring the matter before the National Court to determine the final decision to give notice to Telikom to settle the matter.”

Lawyer for the Workers Union John Napu said, “There was sufficient deliberation in Court and Telikom should come to a sense of realization that we should not over litigate this matter.”

The Workers Union is calling on Prime Minister, James Marape and Minister for State Enterprise, William Duma that the decision handed down by the Supreme Court, indicates that the 350 Telikom employees who were forced to be retrenched, be reinstated and or compensated.

 The Union has also called on employees who were affected by the Spill and Fill policy throughout the country, to liaise with the office of the Workers Union.

