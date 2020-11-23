Sleeping officer in police vehicle disciplined

The process commenced the same day the picture went viral on Facebook.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Anthony Wagambie Jr, immediately directed Metropolitan Superintendent NCD to identify the officer whose picture was taken, have the vehicle grounded and immediately take action on the accused.

It was alleged that the officer was under the influence of alcohol when he was captured sleeping beside the road.

Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, had then arranged for the Police the Police Task Force to take charge of this.

“The vehicle was grounded at the Boroko Police Station an hour after and the identified Police Sergeant served with a 21 day suspension from official duties,” said NCD-Central Commander, Wagambie Jnr.

“The suspension from duties gives time for disciplinary files, which is just like a court file, to be compiled and served on the accused. The investigation team will be using the pictures as well as collecting signed witness statements.”

ACP Wagambie has continuously reminded police under his command that the public is scrutinising police activity, which has been made easier with technological advances.

“This particular incident has tarnished the image of the Constabulary, and is a slap in the face of a lot of hardworking personnel.”

He assured the public that this matter is being dealt with and appropriate penalties will be imposed.