Sleek SUV on the market

The SUV is being introduced to the market with a special introductory price of K124,000.

Proton is Malaysia’s premier automotive manufacturer, and a partner of Geely Auto Group, the largest automotive company in China.

According to Boroko Motors Dealer Principal, Boe Daera, the SUV features a sleek and modern design with high capacity 7 speed dual clutch transmission, in place of the outdated 6 speed automatic transmission, 360 degree cameras, 6 airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution and brake assist.

Other safety features include brake hold; electronic stability control, traction control as well as hill hold assist and hill descent control.

“The goal behind its design was to elevate the quality standard in the previous generation, which was reflected in the manufacturer’s audit report, thus surpassing its predecessor’s acclaimed standards.

“The Proton boasts a five star rating with safety and comfort at the forefront, which makes it the ideal family SUV,” said Mr Daera.