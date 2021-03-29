Skel Rice promo

According to the Skel Rice Branch Manager, Nancy Inai, the promotion is to reward loyal Skel Rice consumer with the chance to win K500 cash. Each fortnight 80 lucky winners will WIN K500 each.

The promotion is available in stores across the country starting today Monday 29th March 2021 and will run until June 2021.

Goodman Fielder understands the challenges that people are facing during this pandemic and wanted to give back to their loyal Skel Rice consumers through this cash promotion.

The promotion mechanics allows consumers to maintain their regular rice shopping whether it be a 10kg rice bag or a 500g Skel rice packet.

To enter the promotion, customers are to buy any Skel Rice product ranging between 500g to 20kg to enter.