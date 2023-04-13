SJA needs support in Lae

According to the latest statistics from St John, patients in Central Province, East New Britain, and Morobe are waiting twice as long for an ambulance compared to those in NCD. The lack of adequate ambulance stations and trained personnel in these regions is a major concern, especially during emergencies.

The longer response times mean that patients are more likely to suffer complications or even lose their lives.

“It is crucial that we address this issue and ensure that people in every part of the country have access to timely and efficient emergency medical services,” says St John’s Momase’s Regional Commander, Anderson Poumb.

St John Ambulance is committed to providing quality emergency ambulance services across Papua New Guinea for the Government. However, it needs support from the provincial government and other stakeholders to add more staff and ambulance stations in Central Province, Morobe Province, and East New Britain Province.

By funding additional ambulance stations and recruiting more trained personnel, St John can significantly reduce response times and save more lives. The government and other stakeholders are urged to join hands with St John in this mission.

Poumb said; “We have seen an increase in people calling for emergency help from the ambulance service, but it takes longer to respond because we need more St John People to operate our ambulances in Lae.”

Poumb said they have three ambulances in Lae, but funding from the Morobe Provincial Government only allows them to staff one of these ambulances. Current funding from Lae City Authority helps them to employ eight full-time professional ambulance staff, including a senior registered nurse, but this is only for Lae City.

“We get calls every day for areas outside Lae City but we only have one ambulance. At any one time, we have three people, often critical, waiting hours for the ambulance to help them,” he said.

“For example when an ambulance crew is attending to a case at 12-Mile, they have to take that patient to the hospital. When other calls come through, we have to finish with that first patient and respond to the next. It could mean patients wait for hours before getting help.”



Poumb pointed out that more and more people outside of Lae City, hearing of the great work of the ambulance service and are therefore calling 111 for the ambulance service. He said they need support to recruit ten more ambulance officers and an agreement with the Morobe Provincial Government so they can operate more ambulances for Morobe province.

St John is operating in Lae based on a memorandum of agreement with the Lae City Authority and Morobe Provincial Health Authority.

The MOA doesn’t cover responses outside of Lae City, although St John does its best to provide care to critical emergencies outside Lae City.