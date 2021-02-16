S&J Hotel opening

The new S& J Hotel located in Gordons, next to the Food World Super market is owned by Nathan Milyo, the owner of the household-name taxi service, ‘The Comfort Taxi’.

Milyo’s hotel was opened by the governors of NCD, Powes Parkop and Southern Highlands province, William Powi over the weekend.

The construction of K12million hotel started in 2015 and according to the owner, the journey has not been easy.

“Mi blong Laigam, mi pinisim skul long Laiagam long 86 mi joinim polis, ah almost 20 years in the policethen I resigned to go into SME. Taim mi stap long SME long sampla yia na (I come from Laiagam. I completed my education in Laiagam in ’86 and joined the police force. After 20 years in the force, I resigned and went into SME. After some years of being in the SME,…) I feel happy about myself because I’ve provided, Pastor Mathew said a little bit about myself, I have provided the basic service for city residents and also I have provided some form of bread and butter for families in the settlement and that’s where I take my pride in.”

Governor of NCD, Powes Parkop had a part in the project in giving the initial approval of the hotel project. He described Milyo as a determined and focused businessman who pioneered a corporate taxi service, and now comfort taxi is a household name.

“Nathan today we are not just celebrating this grand opening, big investment. K12million ya, Papua Niugini mipla nogat ya. Mipla nogat, but you work hard and you came today and we are celebrating, not just the grand opening of this hotel of yours and the family and everybody else but we are witnessing your testament as a committed Papua New Guinean who wants to be in business and be successful in business.” I want to congratulate you all on behalf of the city.

As a retired policeman and having no knowledge of building or engineering, five years of a building construction project was hard.

But Milyo thanked his family for their prayers and support which saw the project to fruition.