SJ Ambulance Stoned

The St John Ambulance crew was heading to an emergency at 7pm on Monday 12th June when the ambulance was stoned at 2-mile in the Moresby-South electorate. The ambulance was responding to a patient injured from a fall.

St John management said when ambulances have lights and sirens on it shows that it is a critical life-threatening priority one case. It said that one or two from a group of men at 2-Mile chose to stone the ambulance when they could have let the ambulance pass.

SJA said this is a brand-new ambulance and the damage will incur over K7,000 in repairs because of the actions of just one or two in the community. It is vital money that could have been used to help patients.

This damage will take weeks to fix which means the SJA will be down with one ambulance to respond appropriately to emergency calls in the community.

St John is calling on the members of the community to take ownership of the ambulance to take measures to prevent damage to the ambulances through awareness in community meetings.