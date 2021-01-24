Sixth Education Year Dedication service held

It was held at the PNG Education Institute in Port Moresby on Friday 22nd January, 2021.

The dedication of the Education year was initiated 5 years ago under the direction of the current secretary. This year’s dedication was conducted by Pastor Idomu Onamusi of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“Bible say commit to the Lord whatever you do and your plan will succeed.” Pastor Onamusi.

Pastor Onamusi expounded on the meaning of a dedication service in the form of these questions: What is a dedication service? Why is hold a dedication service? How do we dedicate our service? To answer these questions he urged the attendants to examine the text of the theme in Proverbs 16, verse 3.

Meanwhile, the Chairman for Teaching Service Commission, Samson Wangihome quoted the words of US President John F Kennedy saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.” He challenged the employees of the department about what they can do to bring back PNG.

He had one thing in mind and that was ‘culture’. He urged the members of all three agencies including Department of Education, Teaching Service Commission and the Office of Library and Archives to change negative practices such as chewing betelnut during work hours, borrowing money from loan sharks and delaying responses to teachers query.

“So ladies and gentlemen, Colleagues in Education, what can we do to get our country PNG back in our three different organisations, that is the question that you should look at and my main message is let us change our practices. So that we can be able to become more efficient.” Said Samson Wangihome.

Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra acknowledged said this is the 6th dedication since its inception in 2016 and it will continue because the public service needs the hand of God in the work they do for students, teachers and the people of Papua New Guinea.

He also announced that this year the education department will have a spiritual counsellor and a health medical officer with the Department.

After the recitation of the Dedication Pledge led by the Legal officer, e-learning division, Dominic Maelin, Pastor Onamusi prayed and dedicated the education year to God.