Six suspects captured for burning G-Mart

G-Mart the only shop that survived the January 10 looting and burning in Gerehu, was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

It is believed to be set ablaze by four juveniles and two adults, who are now in police custody pending further investigations into the cause of the fire.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika confirmed this report yesterday afternoon. He said the cause of the fire is yet to be established. Sika told this newsroom that a formal police report will be released after thorough investigations are carried out.

Met. Supt Sika stated that the alleged involvement of juveniles raises an alarming concern in the community.

“People, even underage, some are small kids becoming small rascals involving themselves in criminal activity.

“They are wandering around without parental consent or parents don’t have any supervision over them, and this is widespread in the city,” Met Supt. Sika said.

“We will do our very best to visit the communities in the settlements to do law and order awareness, but at the same time, I am appealing to the community, including parents, to speak to their children about the consequences of criminal activities and its impact.”