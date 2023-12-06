Six detained for possession of meth

They were detained by a joint squad of Australian Federal Police and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Police officers in late November and early this month.

Five suspects were arrested in Mabaduan in Daru Province on various dates, and one was arrested in Port Moresby on December 01st.

It was also reported that three people who were detained in Mabaduan on November 21st for allegedly possessing meth entered guilty pleas in court where two were found guilty for having in their possession meth and given eight years each in prison by the Daru District Court.

Two entered not guilty pleas to the charges of illegal entry, while only one entered a guilty plea and received an eight-year sentence.

The other two who entered not guilty pleas to the charge of illegal entry will appear in Court on December 06 alongside the other two who were detained and charged on November 29th for allegedly having in possession of meth.

The detainee in Port Moresby appeared in court on Monday 4th December on charges of having in his possession meth and for trafficking meth.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Operations Donald Yamasombi expressed gratitude to the law enforcers for their dedicated efforts in apprehending the suspects.

He said the two suspects from Daru who were found guilty for possessing meth will be transferred to Bomana for detention while the remining suspects will go for trial.

Yamasombi said that despite having few resources, law enforcement officials and other organisations such as customs are making every effort to guard the border and detain those engaged in illicit activity.