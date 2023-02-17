Sir Tipo Vuatha passes on

Sir Tipo passed away last week after a long illness.

He was the longest serving Official Secretary at the Governor General's Office, providing advice and oversight on matters of State, Protocol, Diplomacy, and ceremonial duties.

Sir Tipo worked at the Governor General's Office for over 20 years, starting as an Accountant in the early 1990s and rising to become the Official Secretary in charge of administration of Government House. He served three Governor Generals: Sir Silas Atopare, Grand Chief Sir Paulias Matane, and Grand Chief Sir Michael Ogio.

During his tenure, Sir Tipo provided advice and oversight to the Governor Generals he served on matters of State, Protocol, Diplomacy, and ceremonial duties and functions of the Head of State.

He was awarded the Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) in 2007, the only recipient of this award in the country, and the Knight Bachelor in 2016 shortly before his retirement.

The Governor General offered his condolences and deepest sympathies to Lady Vuatha, Sir Tipo's children, and grandchildren, on behalf of Lady Emeline and the staff of Government House.

He praised Sir Tipo's distinguished career, which earned him the rare honor of the Royal Victorian Order award by the Royal Family.

Grand Chief Sir Bob also acknowledged the legacy Sir Tipo has left behind not only for his family and loved ones, but also at Government House and for the nation. He concluded by praying that God's grace would guide and comfort them during this difficult time.