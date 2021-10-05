Sir Silas: A State and Community Man

The State Funeral was held at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Konedobu and was attended by Prime Minister, James Marape, Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Justin Tkatchenko, PNG Defence Force Commander Major General Gilbert Toropo, representatives from the churches and national and international dignitaries.

The late Chief Sir Silas leaves behind a legacy of fighting for rural farmers and working tirelessly in various capacities, most notable as the first member for Goroka Open from 1977 to 1982, and then as Governor General from November 20th 1997 to 20th July 2004.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Wilson Thompson gave a brief history of Sir Silas’ life and work.

“I stand here to pay tribute to Sir Silas, who was born on the 25th December 1951 in Kabiufa.

“When he was born, the coffee industry was taking off and it was introduced in 1950. At that time, he was going to school, he realized and saw what coffee was doing for agriculture. He was attending Kabiufa Primary School, which was an Adventist school.

“Sir Silas’ interest in agriculture began there before he moved onto to Kambubu Adventist School where he did his high school and extended his work in agriculture,’ Thompson relayed.

In 1967, he joined the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and was sent to Southern Highlands Province to work, before returning to Goroka where he assisted other Papua New Guineans acquire and run businesses.

“So we saw that, Sir Silas was living in that era (where) so many changes happened, and towards independence and in 1974, he left the public service and joined the Leahy family in managing one of their plantations,” Thompson continued.

Thompson added that Sir Silas also attended the Highlands Agriculture College and was instrumental in establishing and developing businesses.

“Not only did Sir Silas take advantage of business opportunities, he also created the first local club into the expatriate dominated Goroka Rugby League Club, called Asaro Hawks.

“Towards 1977, we saw that the electorate was created from the neighboring Daulo and Unggai Bena and he became the first member for Goroka in 1977 at the age of 25,” said Thompson.

He continued that during his term in parliament, Sir Sailas was the Minister for Works and Supply and saw the construction of the Parliament house, the Okuk Highway, the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) building in Goroka, NBC Goroka, and Goroka Airport receiving F28 flights.

He was subsequently voted out in 1982.

“Unlike some of his peers, he never left the community. He was appointed to the Air Niugini Board. He was Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Eastern Highlands Education Board. He was also the first Lord Mayor of Goroka Town, he was Chairman of the Goroka Hospital and President of the Goroka Show Committee.

“Despite being voted out, he was still involved with the community and the church.

“When the Coffee Industry Corporation was established in 1991, he was also appointed the first Secretary General of the PNG Smallholder Coffee Growers Association before becoming Governor General in 1997,” said Thompson.

Prime Minister James Marape, when giving his remarks at the funeral said Sir Silas was a Statesman who walked in very high integrity and maintained this into the last days of his life.

“The last time I met him in person, I was in his village of Kabiufa for the Goroka by-election. That was the last time I had a conversation with him.

“He rose above tribal ranks, with no element of bias in him. He appealed to his villagers and tribe to cast votes based on the value of good leadership and for his tribe, his family and people to rise above tribal and materialistic type of voting habit, which many parts of our country are known for.

“That was Sir Silas. (He) saw the value in putting the interest of (the) country ahead of tribal and personal interests.

“He still carried care for our country, even past retirement. He was a true son of the country. His life may inspire us, those who are living to live on,” the Prime Minister said.

Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae said looking back on the history of Sir Silas, a particular aspect of his character and leadership stands out.

“His patience to see to it that his people fully benefit from the services meant for them and his active involvement in ensuring people, especially the farmers, receive maximum benefit from their cash crops and are not taken advantage of.

“He fought for the farmers, to set up corporate bodies that would ensure the involvement and ownership of small farmers so they too can realize the commercial value of their agricultural products.

“This is an admirable trait of leadership that Sir Silas Atopare portrayed on behalf of his people of Eastern Highlands and also of our nation,” said Sir Bob.

The body of the Late Chief Sir Silas Atopare departs for Goroka where he will be laid to rest.