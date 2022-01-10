Sir Ronald worked to learn, not to earn

Sir Ronald is among East New Britain’s early elites who built the province to where it is today.

Sir Ronald comes from Ratavul Village. He died on the eve of Christmas 2021, while he was seeking medical treatment in Port Moresby.

His family was joined at his funeral service by Members of Parliament, colleagues he had worked with until his untimely passing, and members of the public.

“He taught and worked to learn, not to earn,” said Member for Rabaul, Dr Allan Marat.

Sir Ronald’s contribution to the building of East New Britain Province and Papua New Guinea earned him the royal award of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) by the Queen of England.

His nephew Hosea Turbarat said, “He encouraged children to achieve good education to be good leaders.”

Sir Ronald passed on at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Lady Suluet Tingvil, his three children and grandchildren.

Dr Allan Marat extended sincere condolences to the family of Late Sir Ronald.

“On behalf of my wife and I, my family, the people of Rabaul District, and the people of East New Britain and Papua New Guinea, we pass our greatest sympathy to the immediate family and colleagues of Sir Ronald ToVue. May he rest in eternal peace.”