Sir Rabbie laid to rest

A traditional farewell song by the Tolai Choir was sang as families paid their final respect at the burial site.

Prime Minister James Marape delivered a short keynote address and a final remark, honouring Sir Rabbie for his commitment to serving the people of East New Britain and Papua New Guinea.

He said late Sir Rabbie was a true and great leader of this nation. At the State Funeral Sir Rabbie was highly praised for his services and commitment to PNG.

“It is a fitting gesture to be accorded to a national icon who helped build this great country. May his resting place serve as an important reminder to us and those who will come after us that this country was built on the shoulders of great men like Sir Rabbie Namaliu,” said PM Marape.

“It is with great sadness that I must say once again that Papua New Guinea has lost another great leader. He will be greatly missed by his family, the people of Raluana, Kokopo, East New Britain, Papua New Guinea, the PANGU Pati family and all those who knew and worked with him throughout his living years.

“Farewell Sir Rabbie. Thank you for your services to Papua New Guinea.”

Sir Rabbie was buried at the Independence Hill at the precinct of the National Parliament along the former prime ministers, Sir Mekere Morauta and Bill Skate.