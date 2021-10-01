Sir Pita Lus Passes On

Member for Maprik, John Simon confirmed his passing this morning. He said a formal statement will be released soon.

Late Sir Pita Lus recently celebrated the country’s 46th Independence anniversary in Maprik where Prime Minister, James Marape attended.

Sir Pita Lus was born in 1935. The late Sir Pita was the only Papua New Guinean to have sat in all seven House of Assembly parliaments. He was knighted in 1979.

Over the years, he developed a reputation for fiery rhetoric and unruly parliamentary behaviour but retained solid support within his electorate.

Photo Credit: Kalakai Photography