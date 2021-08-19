Sir Peter: Promote Our Culture

He said culture and tourism are important assets of Papua New Guinea and almost 90 per cent of tourists come into the country under cultural activities and programs.

“When our renewal and non-renewal resources run out, our fall back is our culture and agriculture sectors. That’s why we must look to develop, revive and preserve our cultures and traditions that will support our livelihood in the future,” Sir Ipatas said.

He raised this when addressing a huge crowd during the launching of the inaugural Kopen Take Pii Festival and Cultural Resources Development Project at Kopen Village, outside Wabag town recently.

Governor Ipatas told a cheering crowd that culture is one part of sector the Enga Provincial Government would like to pilot and develop.

This will be made possible following an agreement signing by the National Cultural Commission to oversee and facilitate all cultural and festival activities in Enga.

“Initiating such cultural festivals and activities will address law and order problems, where young men, women and elders can actively participate in such programs. In doing so their mindset can change and embrace developments that are implemented at Enga Provincial Hospital, Sopas School of Nursing, Enga Teachers College, Enga University of Goroka Campus, new Hela Opene Technical College and others,” he said.

“By investing in events, securing appropriate communication, provide frameworks for local engagement, and establishing collaboration with the tourism industry, festivals and events can make communities prosper and give them a reason to believe in the future.”

Governor Ipatas said the inclusion of culture into community and economic development models can take many shapes and forms. Culture can serve as the central focus.

The Kopen Take Pii Festival & Cultural Heritage Development project Chairman, Luke Lale said the festival is unique and when fully developed will include visits to rituals and historical sites and ceremonial grounds where stories will be told.

The festival will be hosted from October 6thth, 7th & 8th at Kopen Ceremonial Ground outside Wabag town.