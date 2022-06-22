Sir Peter Barter Passes On

This was confirmed by his employees at the Madang Resort this morning.

People living around Madang were shocked when receiving the news on his passing.

Late last month, he was sick and was admitted at Modilon hospital but was later transferred to Australia for further medical treatment.

Late Sir Peter began his political career in 1992 when he was elected as the regional member for Madang province, and was initially in the opposition and then later was given the health minister ministry.

In 1995, he took up the position as the governor of Madang until the Prime Minister at that time asked him to take up the Provincial Affairs and Local Level Minister.

Late Sir Peter died at the age of 82. He was born on March 26, 1940.

His passing had shocked the people of Madang because he is one of the prominent leaders of Madang who had been contributing a lot to the people of Madang in terms of providing employment, assisting the people when they need help and many other things.

This morning was a sad morning for the people of Madang and also for those who knew late Sir Peter Barter.