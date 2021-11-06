Sir Peter Barter Echoes Concern

He said the low rate of vaccination in the country has affected the social and economic sectors.

“Social media and some irresponsible media releases being aired has resulted in much of the confusion resulting in PNG being the lowest vaccinated country in the world which will directly affect the social and economic future of most Papua New Guineans.”

Sir Peter Barter also raised concern that the tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and now with the low rate of vaccinated population.

He said PNG has never enjoyed the benefits of a vibrant tourism industry despite the enormous potential PNG has to offer.

“Now there is little or no future of the tourism industry unless the unvaccinated recognize the far reaching detrimental effect of their reluctance to be vaccinated”, he stated.

“In reality it has become a disease of the unvaccinated that will prevent PNG realizing our tourist potential.

“No visitor coming by sea or air will be in a hurry to return until the anti-vax opposition understand that they need to be protected and importantly those they come in contact with. Do we have to wait until such times as we experience the same fate as other countries and dig mass burials before they get vaccinated,” he added.