Sir Michael visits provincial assembly

The late Grand Chief’s casket is now at the Provincial Assembly, for the Speaker and members of the provincial assembly to pay their respects to him.

The late Grand Chief departed for Wewak on Sunday March 14, 2021.

His body was officially handed over the East Sepik Provincial Government, to carry out their program leading to the late Sir Michael’s burial.

Thousands showed up to receive their Sana and also welcome him back home for good.

After being in the Provincial Assembly, his casket will depart for the Somare Stadium.

There, the public including visitors and students will pay their last respects.

This is likely the longest part of today’s program.

The casket will overnight at the stadium, while the Catholic Church and community hold a vigil.

Visitors representing various provinces have the opportunity pay tribute to the late Grand Chief.

A Fellowship will follow for the rest of the night, and into the early hours of Tuesday morning March 16th, for final activities before his burial.

(Photo credit: Russell Saigomi)