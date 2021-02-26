Sir Michael passes at 84

The late Sir Michael succumbed to his illness in the early hours of this morning, at the Pacific International Hospital in Port Moresby.

His daughter Betha Somare released a statement on social media this morning, saying he was hospitalised after being diagnosed with a late stage pancreatic cancer.

The late Sir Michael leaves behind his wife lady Veronica, his five children, grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

According to the statement, Ms Somare said the late Sir Michael’s final resting place will be back in his home, in East Sepik Province, as it was he and his wife’s wishes that they be laid to rest together.