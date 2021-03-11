Sir Michael lie in state

At around 10 am the coffin arrived at the Parliament house, where the casket draped with the PNG Flag was carried and escorted by pallbearers who are members of the disciplinary forces, from the entrance of the Parliament House, and into the Parliament Grand Hall.

The body will lay in state as the Parliament conduct a special parliamentary sitting in honor of the Grand Chief.

The coffin was received by Parliament Speaker Job Pomat.

Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae and Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika are part of today’s proceedings.

The family of late Sir Michael are also in the chamber to witness the occasion.

The late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare is the founding father of Papua New Guinea.

He served as the Prime Minister in four terms over a seventeen years period.