Sir Kostas passes on

Sir Kostas had recently battled complications with his heart and passed away yesterday in Brisbane.

A Son of Papua New Guinea. Father to Constantia, George, Andrea and Theophilus and Grandfather to Imogen, Syliva, Harry, Zoe and George.

The late Sir Kostas was a prominent business figure holding a number of high level private and public sector appointments.

As a business leader, Sir Kostas was a visionary who employed thousands of our people and expanded Papua New Guinea businesses around Asia and the Pacific.

According to the family, from the successes of the businesses that he managed and the boards on which he sat, he always made sure that money was invested back into communities around the country particularly in healthcare and education.

“Beyond all of his achievements in business, in community development and diplomacy, Sir Kostas Constantinou was the leader of our family who shared his love and his wisdom so warmly.

“We are all left with a terrible loss in our lives with his passing,” said the Constantinou family.

The people, the workers and the business community of Papua New Guinea have lost a champion for development, and his family and friends mourn the loss of a humble and beloved person.