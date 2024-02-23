Sir Julius remembers old friend, Sir Michael

Quoting American General, Douglas MacArthur, who said “Old Soldiers never die, they just fade away…”, Sir Julius said: “My friend, your role in bringing the country’s Independence dream to reality, remains etched in the hearts and minds of all Papua New Guineans. Your name will live on.”

In honouring the life and times of Sir Michael, Sir J urged all Papua New Guineans to emulate the same dedication Sir Michael and all other founding fathers had for Papua New Guinea.

“We joined hands together with one dream, one vision, one mind to form a united Papua New Guinea,” he stated.

“Unity is what Sir Michael and all of us stood for at the tumultuous time. He was the captain and we all worked together for the good of the country, that is how history will always remember us.”

Sir J added: “Today more than ever before, Papua New Guineans need to unite with the same aspirations of nationhood to build a better Papua New Guinea not for ourselves but for our future generations. When we depart this world, we must leave behind a better PNG than when we inherited it.

“Sons and daughters of this land, the journey travelled thus far has not been an easy one. Step by step, we are finding our place in the world. We have crossed many hurdles along the way, we have overcome and continue to rise up from the depths of despair. Let us strengthen our resolve to become a better society. Better for our family, better for our community, better for our provinces and better for our nation. Believe we will get there and we will.”