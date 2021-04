In a statement issued by his family on the weekend, the Chan family said that Sir Julius Chan is recovering at his home in Huris village at Namatanai.

The family thanked the doctors and nurses who attended to Sir Julius Chan.

The provincial government confirmed that Sir Julius had experienced flu like symptoms early last week and was taken to the doctors for Malaria and COVID-19 testing.

His results came back negative.

He is awaiting further diagnosis.