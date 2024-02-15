Sir Julius Proposes Laws Registered as Private Member's Bills

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan presented notice for the following bills:

Constitutional (Amendment) Law on Autonomous Government: This bill aims to insert Part XV into the Constitution, allowing for the establishment of Autonomous Governments, granting provincial governments greater political, administrative, and financial powers.

Organic Law (Amendment) on Autonomous Governments

Mining (Amendment) Bill 2019

Organic Law on PNG’s Ownership of Hydrocarbon and Minerals

Organic Law on PNG’s Ownership of Hydrocarbon and the Consolidation and Commercialization of PNG’s Business Law 2016 (Repeal) Law

Land (Amendment) Bill 2023

Provincial Health Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023

New Ireland University Bill 2020

Sir Julius expressed concern during the December 2023 Parliament sitting when his bills were excluded from notice papers since May 2023.

Today, he expressed cautious optimism, acknowledging that the process is still underway but remains hopeful for a favourable outcome.

The Private Business Committee will now evaluate whether these bills hold national importance. If deemed so, they will proceed to the clerk for reporting to Parliament for a second reading, allowing Members of Parliament to debate.

In a letter to Prime Minister James Marape, Sir Julius emphasized the significance of these bills in empowering the people and reclaiming wealth for the nation. He sees them as his legacy before retiring from active political life, aiming to fulfill the promise of "taking back PNG".

Sir Julius also extended gratitude to the New Ireland Autonomy Committee for its dedication, believing that these bills bring New Ireland closer to achieving autonomy.