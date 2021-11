Her Nokon clan of the Matalai LLG in New Ireland also conducted a customary ceremony, giving the Chan family the right to use the name Tinkoris, for the new medical centre at Sir Julius mother’s birthplace of Susurunga. The clinic is due to be opened soon.

In early October, the Tinkoris Outpatient Ward was officially opened, another honour given to this woman, who is known to be a person who cared for many.

Miriam Tinkoris was born 112 years ago. She died in 1974 at the age of 65.