Sir John Kaputin Joins Exclusive ‘80s Club’

This is a milestone not bestowed to many Papua New Guineans. An octogenarian refers to someone who is in his or her 80s.

Taken aback by the kind gesture Sir John expressed great pleasure at receiving the wonderful message for his birthday. A message that acknowledged all of Sir John’s contributions to PNG as well as a close friend of Sir Julius.

Reflecting on history, he recollected a number of milestone achievements by Sir Julius and himself in the area of policy initiatives in finance and development during the early days of self-government.

This included two new banks with regards to Lloyds International of London and Indo Suez of Bank of France, one new merchant bank formed between PNG Banking Corporation (PNGBC) and Hong Kong Shanghai Bank, The PNGBC initiative of a special housing scheme, the National Provident Fund and Kwila Insurance.

“I was honoured to be included in your delegation as the Minister for National Planning, when the world leaders were competing for recognition or a favor from the “sleeping giant,” shortly after the retirement of the Chairman, Moa Zedong you received an invitation from Hua Guofeng for your important State visit as Deputy Prime Minister in 1978.

“It was a most significant invitation from the Peoples Republic of China that put us on the world map of foreign diplomacy,” Sir John said.

He said the visit to China had exposed him to the Chinese economic system, including the commune system of agriculture giving him a greater appreciation of how the Chinese engage in commerce in the Niugini Islands.

Sir John also recalled many years in 1993 when he met President Jiang Zemin in the Great Hall of the People, when seeking support for PNG’s membership into Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, which was granted by the President.

Later confirmed by President Bill Clinton in their Leaders’ Summit in Seattle, Washington State, USA, confirming Mexico and Papua New Guinea as the two new members.

“This was pleasing because of the attitude and the refusal by Australia and New Zealand to support us, but was supported by the presidents of China and Indonesia as well as the ASEAN Forum of Foreign Ministers. It is important to point this out in respect of the support we received from our Asian neighbours.”

Back to the home front, contributions to the development of infrastructure of the Ok Tedi Mine, particularly the construction of the road between Kiunga and the mine, when he was the Minister for National Planning and later Minister for Minerals and Energy.

“I recall working closely with the then CEO and general manager, Roy Shipes, to address many fundamental issues to save the mine. I had the valuable support of Bill Searson, the Secretary of the Department and Jack Reid and Don Manoa of ELCOM (PNG Power Ltd) who advised me to approve the construction of the hydro scheme at Ok Tedi, and was subsequently built for $50 million.