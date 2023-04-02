Sir J saddened by News of Late Sir Rabbie's passing

He was in Brisbane for medical check up when he received the news late yesterday afternoon.

He described Sir Rabbie as a one of a kind Papua New Guinean amongst other distinguished Tolai's of his time including Oscar Tammur Snr, Sir Paulias Matane, Sam Piniau, and the living giant Dr Alan Marat and Sir John Kaputin.

“He was a very cool, calm and collected leader, and naturally classed as a true gentleman by anyone who had the good fortune of meeting him,’ said Sir J.

Sir J said New Ireland was honoured to have Sir Rabbie as one of its high profile delegates to the Grand Opening of the New Ireland Legislative Assembly in 2020, alongside late founding Prime Minister Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare. He was also a guest during the grand opening of the Kavieng Government official Residence in 2018 amongst other former Prime Minister’s including Pius Wighti, Peter O’Neil and late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

“He will be deeply missed, and I thank the people of East New Britain for trusting in his leadership and electing him into public office back in 1982. Rest in Eternal Peace my dear friend.”