Sir J remembers Sir Michael two years on

Grand Chief Sir Michael passed away two years ago on the 26th of February 2021.

“My dear friend, it has been two year’s now since you left us, but it seems like only yesterday that we bravely decided to take Papua New Guinea through unchartered waters and begin our Journey, carrying the weight of a thousand tribes to form a United and Independent Papua New Guinea,” said Sir J.

In honoring the life and times of late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, Sir Julius urged all Papua New Guineans to emulate the same dedication Sir Michael and all other founding fathers had for Papua New Guinea.

“We joined hands together with one dream, one mind, one heart and one spirit to form a United Papua New Guinea. A member of the world of nations, standing on our own two feet, equal to any in the world.”

Going back 55 years ago, Sir Julius recalled both he and Sir Michael being elected back to the second house of Assembly in 1968.

“I remember those early days of adventure, days of daring dreams, days when it seemed we could do almost anything we dreamed of doing.”

He remembers following the third House of Assembly elections in 1972 when they formed Government. Sir Michael headed Government, became Chief Minister with self -Government in 1973, and Sir J served as Minister for Internal Finance.

“Unity is what Sir Michael stood for. He was a very charismatic and open leader, which is why many were easily drawn to him.

“A natural born leader, who was the chosen one to become our first Chief Minister. If we ever had the opportunity to change the course of history, we wouldn’t do it any other way. He was my captain and I was his Chief Engineer and that’s how history will always remember us.”

“Papua New Guinea can never repay the debt we have to Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, my only request to all of you is to play your part in contributing to the development of our great nation. From the child at school, teenagers in High school, University Students, the working class both in our Urban centres and our rural villages, Private Sector Businesses to all our political leaders, let us work together for a better Papua New Guinea”, he said.