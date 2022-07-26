Sir J: PNG needs strong and decisive leadership.

One of Papua New Guinea’s founding fathers and member-elect for New Ireland Regional Sir Julius Chan has described the 2022 National General Election as one of the worst in recorded history.

Sir Julius said it has cast uncertainty on the country’s democracy.

Sir Julius said the latest barbaric incident outside the Sir John Guise stadium on Sunday 24th July, came as a shock, seeing men with machetes slashing people openly.

“We have never experienced this type of violence before. These elections have failed in meeting the requirements for free, fair and transparent democratic elections,” he said.

Sir Julius said the country needs strong and decisive leadership at this time to bring back credibility to our public institutions and instill morals and discipline.

With formation of government a week away Sir Julius is urging all parties to ensure they put up fit and worthy leaders to guide this country into peace and prosperity.

“We need a government that is truly concerned about our people and the current economic state of our country.

“It is our duty as elected members of parliament to also ensure that we put up a suitable candidate for the Prime Minister’s post. The only way we can truly turn this country around is through good Leadership”.