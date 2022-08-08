Sir J meets with Marape

Marape was accompanied by Governor-elect for Gulf Chris Haiveta, member-elect for Kavieng Ian Ling-Stuckey, member-elect for Gazelle and Deputy Leader of the United Resource Party, Jelta Wong.

Sir J, who is still recovering from an ailment, was in high spirits after his election.

He shared his experiences with the formation of governments and the complex task of establishing an effective cabinet including, restructuring an inner and outer cabinet to better manage the output of Ministers.

He also echoed Marape’s focus on helping those in the rural areas and to continue empowering provincial governments.