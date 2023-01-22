Sir J condemns rise in criminal activities

During a special government situation group meeting on Friday 20th January, he called on the Police force in the province to use whatever force necessary to catch the criminals and contain the law and order situation.

“Do not leave any stones unturned. Arrest all of them and make them pay for the pain and loss they have caused. If it means severe punishment, then so be it. We must never normalize the actions of these animalistic criminals. No criminal is welcome in New Ireland,” said Sir Julius.

He said his government takes the safety of its citizens, visitors and business houses seriously and no one should ever have to go through such monstrous ordeals.

“New Irelanders are peaceful welcoming people. I don’t want to put the blame on people from other provinces, but when there is a threat, we have to protect New Ireland from outside elements. We must take whatever action possible. We already have a vagrancy act in the Province, we will not hesitate to activate it,” said Sir Julius.

The governor is calling on all New Irelanders and the general public to work together to maintain Law and Order in the Province. “Don’t harbour any of these criminals and report any sightings of known suspects to the police immediately.”

“The Future of all New Irelanders depends on the actions we take today. Evil triumphs when good men do nothing.”