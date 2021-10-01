Sir J, Clan Re-establish Ties

The local Chiefs brought Sir Julius to the exact spot where he was customarily bestowed his leadership rite of passage by Nicholas Brokam, one of the first New Irelanders that made it into the Legislative Council of PNG from 1951 to 1964 through the support of an American Catholic Priest.

Differences developed as clansmen and tribal groups of late Borokam became upset over a request to have a monument of Sir Nicholas made and placed in the village was never actioned by Sir Julius. This resulted in the Liengmau clan switching political allegiance and joined the NA during the 2017 National Elections.

Sir Julius said he had never received the letter containing the request and whoever was supposed to present the letter to him never followed through.

Present to witness the ceremonies were the Deputy Governor, Sammy Missen and other members of the Provincial Executive Council. They were welcomed to the village in true traditional procession of the Barok area of Sentral New Ireland.

The Lokon village has a special place in Sir Julius's heart because it was there in 1968, that Sir Nicholas handed over the leadership baton to Sir Julius allowing him to lead New Ireland and PNG through to Independence.

The Liengmau clan members apologized for deserting Sir Julius and vowed to walk in unity with the Governor.

“Your leadership has brought many changes to PNG both seen and unseen. The initiation of the Kabai was a significance of true leadership from the clan and it lingers in our hearts that you are regarded as true leader of Liengmau clan today,” said clan spokeswoman, Cecilia Netam.

Sir Julius said he had never turned his back on the clan while acknowledging that Sir Nicholas was one of those early pioneering leaders that had a hand in the formation of the province and PNG.