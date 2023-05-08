Sir Bob Dadae attends King’s Coronation

The Coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

Prior to the Coronation on Friday, May 5th, 2023, the Governor General had the opportunity to meet with King Charles III at a luncheon held by the King for Governors-General and Realm Prime Ministers. Later that evening, the Governor General and Lady Emeline Dadae attended a reception hosted at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation.

On the day of the Coronation, Sir Bob and Lady Dadae attended the event at Westminster Abbey in the company of Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko, who represented Prime Minister James Marape.

The Governor General was also accompanied by ten special guests from Papua New Guinea, as requested by Buckingham Palace. They were Deputy Speaker of Parliament Koni Iguan, Deputy Clerk of Parliament and Secretary of the Department of Personnel Management Taies Sansan, and Acting Chief of State Protocol Noel Leana, who served as the flag bearer during the Coronation procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. Additionally, a contingent of the PNG Defence Force participated in the procession.

The Coronation concluded with a royal concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, for which the Governor General and his delegation were also invited to attend.

Following media reports claiming that the Governor General traveled with a 31-member delegation that cost K3 million to attend the Coronation, Acting Official Secretary Bill Toraso refuted the claims. He said invitation was put the 10 additional guests from PNG, in line with invitations to other realm countries.

Mr. Toraso stressed the historical significance of the event and emphasized that it was fitting and appropriate for Papua New Guinea to participate in this occasion.