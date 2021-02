Sir Arnold will be running under The Allegiance Party.

In a statement from The Allegiance Party leader, Bryan Kramer says the party is pleased to be endorsing Sir Arnold Amet, a strong advocate for good governance, as its candidate in the by-election.

Kramer says the former Chief Justice has been a resident of NCD for over 40 years.

The Allegiance Party is inviting members of the public to be volunteers and become part of the team as the party prepares for the coming by-election.