Sios on NCC Board

With the appointment of new board members for the NCC since 2016, Ambassador Pomelau addressed that apart from being a GBV advocate, Mrs Sios brings to the board the importance of her own personal management experience and finance that would be important to the work of the Board.

“She is a woman doing a lot of work in the fashion space and over, but is recognized for running management, finances and businesses, which is an important addition to the board,” said Amb. Pomaleu.

Mrs Sios said in response, “It’s a privilege to be here and I am thankful that the board considered a female member to be on the board. I’m so thankful that I’m representing the minority, representing the women and girls of this country, and a board like this is quite important to drive the industry.”

“I am passionate about what this organization does in tourism, NCC and the three organization that are under the minister, and I have been contributing directly to the ministry for the last 6 years so I consider the elevation to board membership an honor. I am really thankful for this opportunity to serve as a woman leader in the board and thankful to the government for recognizing us women that we can also contribute equally to progress our country,” she added.