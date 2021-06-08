Singirok slip rule application dismissed

In handing down his decision on Wednesday 3rd of June, Justice David Cannings said there was no slip rule in the judge’s decision on the 6th of August, 2020.

He added that all the grounds that Jerry Singirok relied on were already argued and that the applicant was trying to reargue those grounds, which is not allowed under the test applicable for the grant of leave in slip rule applications.

A relieved Madang Governor said he was happy with the decision and has called on Singirok to take it to the polls come 2022.

“The slip rule application is over. That means, it’s the end of everything. The Five man bench decision still stands that I am the duly-elected Governor for Madang. I suggest that my friends come back in 2022 and go for the elections”, said Governor Peter Yama.

The court dismissed the application seeking leave to argue the substantive slip rule application and has also ordered that Jerry Singirok pay costs to the defendant.