Sinamoi Acting Credit Corp Chair

Sinamoi will act in the position until a new chairperson is appointed. He is an experienced executive and director with 19 years’ experience in the superannuation and financial services industry, having worked for the Comrade Trustee Services Limited as CEO until January 2017.

He has served on boards for both commercial entities and charitable organisations, spanning a range of industries including micro banking and funds management.

Yates was appointed by the Board on 21 May 2018 as a Non-Executive and Independent Director, and was elected as Chairman on 27 November 2018.

During his tenure, Group delivered an impressive Cumulative Total Shareholder Return of 73.6%, representing an Annualized Total Shareholder Return of 20.2% since the 2018 AGM held on 27 June 2018.

Following that AGM, under Mr. Yates’s leadership, the new Board also announced a new strategic direction for the Group.

The Board acknowledged Yates for his outstanding contribution and service to Credit Corporation, and commitment through an incredibly challenging time.

Sinamoi also welcomed the appointment of newly elected Directors Stephen Humphries and Sir Melchior Togolo to the Credit Corporation Board.