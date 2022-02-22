Sinai Updates On 2022 NGE

Commissioner Sinai made several significant announcements, among these, the appointment of the National Broadcasting Corporation PNG as the official broadcaster of the 2022 National General Elections.

Election dates are as follows:

Issue of Writs – 28 April 2022

Nominations close – 4pm, 5 May 2022

Polling starts – 18 June

Polling ends – 8 July 2022

Return of Writs – 29 July 2022

Commissioner Sinai clarified in compliance with the law polling date is fixed for Saturday 18 June, however, there will not be any polling on the weekends to allow for people to worship on their religious days, Saturday and Sunday. Thus, polling will begin after the weekend. The polling period is 21 days.

Commissioner Sinai said PNGEC is keen on ensuring there is equal participation of both genders during the elections.

“We are emphasizing more into women participation and social inclusion.”

He said it is important that people take ownership in verifying and confirming the roll, confirming the electoral roll this month. He also added that the PNGEC would be implementing measures to ensure a controlled environment during the elections.

“We will regain some integrity into the process and into electoral roll preparations,” he said.

The Commissioner also stated that the election management body is considering having CCTVs in the counting centers. He assures that the PNG Electoral Commission is prepared to manage the 2022 National General Elections in cooperation together with all other key agencies.