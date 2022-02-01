Sinai: Enroll To Vote

He said the Electoral Commission is updating the 2017 common roll and as such new voters must start enrolling their names in the common roll.

“We are not compiling a new roll but we are updating the 2017 common roll. The Electoral Commission will maintain the common roll by verifying and confirming the names of voters and enrolling the new ones,” said Mr Sinai.

He said the Electoral Office is legally bound by the Organic Law to verify, update and prepare the roll before every election, adding that the Commission will start correcting issues encountered in the common roll during the last elections.

“We will correct names that were enrolled in wrong locations, ghost names to be removed on the roll, real voters will be identified including enrolling new voters.”

Meanwhile, the Government has given K40 million to Electoral Commission to update the common roll.

Mr Sinai said the Government has also allocated another K311 million towards preparation for the elections in June.