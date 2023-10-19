Sinai commends peaceful by-election

Sinai said the successful outcome of the election result is a testimony to people maturing and working together and making their choices on who they want to support as their leader.

“That’s what democracy is all about. When we follow and operate within the laws that govern our electoral process and have respect for one another and allow the normal process to run its course, we will all be happy with the final outcome. Because the winner represents the collective voice of the majority who have spoken through the ballot,” said Sinai.

He said there were no major incidents reported during the period of the by-election from nomination, voting and counting. He thanked everyone involved for taking ownership and making sure that the by-election was conducted peacefully.

Sinai says the new counting strategy in decentralizing the primary counts in their respective local-level government council ward has worked well for Wewak and the same will be applied in North Bougainville to count the primary votes.

He explained the decentralized strategy used in the Wewak Open by-election.

“A decentralized counting is a strategy is whereby the Assistant Returning Officers are given the opportunity the opportunity to open all the ballot boxes in their respective LLGs to do the primary counts simultaneously within a particular counting center and consolidate all the results and bring them to the Returning Officer who does quality checks before proceeding to elimination.

“It is a quicker way to do the counting and it saves time and related costs.”

Furthermore, Sinai thanked electors in North Bougainville for successfully completing poling in the five LLGs last week. They now await for polling in the final LLG, the Atolls to be complete this week.

He said the ballot boxes from the Atolls will arrive in Buka by Friday this week and counting is expected to start on the weekend, using the same counting strategy as the Wewak Open by-election.

Meanwhile, the commissioner clarified that for future by elections, the EC will use the 2022 electoral roll only.

He said new rolls are required only in preparation for general elections and any elections prior to, will be conducted using the roll in the preceding general election.