Simulator Boosts Training

So far, 40 employees have gone through the practical simulator training for shovels, diggers and haul trucks using the PRO4-B.

Senior Specialist – Mining Systems, Yanzan Aki, said the new simulator, PRO4-B, is optimised for surface mining and comes with different kits for various equipment training.

“PRO4-B training simulator has a curved, seamless 180-degree visual experience, allowing trainees to view hazards and external objects expected in actual operations. It also gives trainers control to view and administer training sessions. Essentially, the simulator allows for current virtual mine site views, which can be updated regularly to depict the actual mine environment,” said Aki.

Mine Trainer Philip Libai said the simulator is enhancing the training process, making it more robust and efficient, and is assessing trainees at a level deemed competent for heavy equipment operations.

“Another good thing about the new model is it offers training schemes that can be effectively tailored to meet specific site operating practices and requirements. The data it captures is also important because we can use it for improvements that will enable efficiency,” Libai explained.

Superintendent – Production Engineering & Planning, Noven Giuna, said the simulation-based operator training approach is also improving training delivery on Lihir.

He said, “Previously, we used real machines or fleets to train new hires, and that was challenging, especially with production targets to meet every day. As a result, new hires went through a prolonged training program.”

Giuna praised the Lihir site and Newcrest corporate teams for ensuring that PRO4-B training simulator got successfully launched despite several COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

He added that Lihir Mine department’s training approach reflects Newcrest’s strong commitment to promoting safety, production and reliability.

“The new model is providing safe and efficient training for new trainees and allowing current operators to do refresher trainings. As a business, we are empowering our local people with exportable skills using latest training platforms,” Giuna highlighted.

He added, “Newcrest continues to bring in new technology for training purposes to Lihir to help our people be their best in their roles. Ultimately, that makes us a safe and sustainable business in Papua New Guinea.”