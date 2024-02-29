Simbu schools demand Bepwick reinstatement

Yesterday morning, parents and teachers from various schools gathered at the provincial education office in Kundiawa to demand the reinstatement of Mrs Bepwick.

According to a Suspension Notice served to Mrs Bepwick from the Provincial Administrator, John Punde, Bepwick was suspended for allegedly permitting the former provincial administrator Michael Temai, to operate out of the provincial education office in October 2023.

Mr Punde further accused Mrs Bepwick and taking sides, hence leading to her suspension. However, parents and teachers are calling on Mr Punde not to involve politics in the matter.

Representative of the PNG Teachers Association in Simbu, Mary Maina, said such in-house matters should not cloud judgment on a well-performing Provincial Education Advisor.

“Mrs Kutna Bepwick is performing well (as) Provincial Education Advisor who is making her way from the classroom level up to her current position and was appointed on merit. We are demanding her reinstatement as soon as possible.”