Simbu leaders urged to work together

Joe Kua in a statement said the rule of law was never followed which resulted in the looting of properties in Kundiawa town last week, including the Provincial Administration building, Kondom Agaundo building.

He was not happy with the Simbu populace for targeting the provincial administrative building, whenever there is an issue.

Kua clarified that the National Court order in November 2021 reinstated Michael Bal Temai as the Provincial Administrator for Simbu

“This decision has rendered the actions of former Governor Michael Dua, Simbu PEC, and line agencies to suspend, revoke and make new appointments on the position of Provincial Administrator, all unlawful, null and void.

“The decision of the National Court of November 2021; definitely demonstrate the impartiality of our Judiciary system.”

Kua calls on relevant authorities to respect the rule of law and implement the court decision.

He is also calling on the current Provincial Administration under the leadership of Governor Noah Kool to correct the mistakes of the past and correct it once and for all as it is hindering the development in the province.

“To settle this issue for Simbu, Temai must be reinstated as Provincial Administrator while John Punde be recalled to a different position so that both persons are not disadvantaged.”

Kua further calls on the Department of Provincial Affairs to look into the affairs of Simbu Provincial Administration and investigate its operations.