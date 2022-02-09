Simbu Leaders Urged To Stop Vandalism

PNG Power made this call after the act of sabotage on its tower 101 power pylon at Dumum Village, Chimbu Province disrupted power supply to the township and the upper highlands provinces.

Work on the restoration of power supply into the Upper Highlands Region is still ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

PNG Power expects to have the work completed this afternoon and have full power supply restored to the Upper Highlands Region townships of Kundiawa, Minj, Banz, Mt Hagen, Ialibu, Mendi and Wabag.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Obed Batia said, “We would like to assure the general public affected by this outage that we are working around the clock to restore full power supply from the Ramu Hydropower Station as quickly and safely as possible.”



He added that the challenges on the site of the damaged power pylons have delayed work by a few days but they expect to have full power supply restored for the consumers and business houses in the Upper Highlands Region.