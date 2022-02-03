Simbu Governor Called On To Provide Leadership

Mr Kua made this call today after Governor Dua flew into Port Moresby without first meeting with the 12 LLG presidents, to deliberate on the provincial budget.

After two consecutive meetings and no resolution to the provincial budget, Governor Dua flew in to Port Moresby to seek blessing from relevant government authorities.

However, that did not eventuate.

Governor Dua had urged members of the Simbu Provincial cabinet to put the interest of the people first.

He said Simbu Provincial money plan for 2022 will be K232 million and has been captured in detail for Development needs of Simbu's six districts, its recurrent and with rollover from 2021.

He appealed to the aggrieved assembly members to be present at the Provincial Assembly, along with Simbu’s six Members of Parliament so they can go through the draft budget for further recommendation before it is debated and passed.

But, Deputy Governor Anthon Kua said otherwise.

“What we have done is not for personal benefit or for political interests. We have been part of the Simbu Provincial Government since we were elected as councilors and we have witnessed how Governor Dua behaved and the style of leadership he provided,” Kua said

“We do not have any confidence in his leadership and our decision to boycott the 2022 budget is a demonstration of our position,” Mr Kua said.

Kua claims to have the backing of 12 LLG Presidents and six MPs in the province.

He further alleged that Governor Dua used State and Simbu Provincial Government resources to settle private and political bills.

“Therefore, we are demanding that there (be) clear allocations made in the budget for all LLGs before the budget is passed. Also, Dua must account to the Provincial Assembly and the people of Simbu what he did with the K45m of PSIP funds.

“Our people in the LLGs are facing extreme conditions of hardships so we were prompted to act.”

“The integrity of public expenditure protocols has collapsed, and we are also calling on the NEC to restore suspended and court reinstated incumbent Provincial Administrator, Michael Bal Temai, so that

protection against abuse is restored again.”

Acting Provincial Administrator Sebastian Kee has refuted to this newsroom, that what the 12 LLG presidents are claiming is not true.

He’s accused the 12 LLG presidents of demanding from Governor Dua K300,000 to be paid to them, before the budget can be tabled. This claim has also been denied by Deputy Governor Kua and the 12 LLG presidents.

Attempts to get Governor Dua for comments was unsuccessful.