Simbu Acting PA’s Term Extended

In a NEC meeting last week, Meeting No. 194/2022 advised the Head of State to revoke the appointment of Mr Temai as the Provincial Administrator for Simbu, published in National Gazette No. G725 of 07 November 2018 on disciplinary grounds.

NEC has also extended the appointment of acting Simbu provincial administrator Sebastian Kee for the duration of the 2022 National General Election period until such time a permanent appointment is made.

The Cabinet Secretariat has confirmed Mr Kee will ensure the 2022 National General Election was delivered well to the people of Chimbu within the given timeframe.

When contacted on the appointment, Mr Kee said he was happy with the appointment and will work to provide a safe election for Chimbu.