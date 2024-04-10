Simberi records a positive Quarter 3

Gold production reached 17 thousand 257 ounces and gold sales of 18,016 ounces at an average realized gold price of A$3,178 per ounce.

Simberi produced the 17 257 ounces of gold at an average milled grade of 1.63 grams per tonne and gold recovery of 77 per cent.

These results from St Barbara’s Simberi Operations has now increased St Barbara’s total cash as at March 31 to A$218 million, an increase by A$4 million from Quarter 2. St Barbara also recorded a debt free quarter.

These positive results were driven by the improvement in the mined grade during the quarter as the mine schedule accessed a higher proportion of ore tonnes from the higher-grade zones in Sorowar pit.

St Barbara’s Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Strelein said “Simberi again improved during the March quarter with gold production increasing 33 per cent compared to the December quarter. As previously highlighted in the December quarterly report, production guidance for Simberi was weighted to H2 FY24 and we remain on track with this solid quarter.”

St Barbara’s shares at the Australian Stock Exchange also rose to an eight-month high with the news of new gold find in its Simberi operations today.

Shares of St Barbara on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) rose as much as 15.2% to A$0.265, their highest level since July 27, 2023

The gold miner says it received positive assay results from its drilling of the Sorowar–Pigiput Trend portion at the Simberi Operations.

Managing Director and CEO Andrew Strelein said “This is the first sulphide focused diamond drilling program at Simberi since 2011, apart from an RC drill program conducted at Sorowar only in 2019. We are very encouraged by the results so far. The gold price for Ore Reserve definition back in 2012 was just A$1,250 per ounce and many areas were unable to be drilled at that time because of difficult topography. We are getting positive results by applying more than 10 years of improvement in geological knowledge and targeting insufficiently drilled areas from drill pad locations now available because of more than 10 years of oxide mining.”