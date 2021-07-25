Simberi MoA Negotiation

The delegation is part of the Re-negotiation team for the Simberi Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

The delegation included members of Mineral Resources Authority, Planning and Monitoring, Department of Provincial and Local Government Affairs, Department of Mineral Policy and Geohazards, Treasury, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, State Solicitors and the PM and NEC department.

New Ireland has a benefit-sharing model that ensues the people benefit from the wealth of their land.

The Simberi Gold Mine is one of two Gold mines in New Ireland.

The New Ireland Stakeholders have agreed on a new MoA draft that increases royalties, SSG payments and Tax Credit payments.

The State Solicitor indicated that the New Ireland version would be presented to the NEC for consideration.